

CTVNews.ca Staff





A daring rescue operation is underway in downtown Toronto this morning after a woman became stuck atop a construction crane overnight.

The woman is approximately 12 storeys up on a piece of machinery at a construction site. Toronto Fire Services say it appears the woman ventured onto the site overnight and climbed onto the crane before sliding down a steel cable on a large pulley device.

She was spotted at 3:30 a.m. Live television footage of the woman shows her sitting atop the device.

Two rescuers, a Toronto firefighter and an ETF negotiator, are now climbing the crane in an attempt to rescue the woman.

The crane operator has also arrived on scene, Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Kevin Shaw told reporters at the scene.

It is not immediately clear why the woman had climbed the crane, but Shaw said the ETF negotiator is present to ensure she doesn’t intend harm to herself or anyone else. It wasn't immediately known if she is injured.

“I am sure she’s just hoping someone gets over there soon and helps her down,” Shaw said.