

CTVNews.ca Staff





Ottawa police have charged a woman who they say arrived at Parliament Hill in a stolen taxi, attempted to enter Centre Block claiming to be an employee, and then stole a second vehicle after being turned away by security on Monday.

Catherine Cote, 27, faces two counts of theft under $5,000. Police said a referral to a mental health court has been made.

She is said to have abandoned the stolen cab on Wellington Street, in front of Parliament Hill. Parliamentary Protective Service officers denied her access to Centre Block because she did not have proper identification. Police said she then jumped in an unoccupied idling vehicle and drove off. She was arrested by the RCMP at the lower exit of the hill.

Security has been beefed up since Cpl. Nathan Cirillo was fatally shot in 2014 at the National War Memorial by a gunman who arrived in a stolen car.

Michael Zihaf-Bibeau stormed Centre Block on Oct. 22, 2014. He was gunned down by parliamentary security guards, RCMP officers and then sergeant-at-arms Kevin Vickers.