

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Margot Van Sluytman counts Glen Flett as a close friend. Over the past decade, they have travelled extensively together for joint speaking engagements and Van Sluytman describes Flett as a “really important person” in her life.

He is also the man that murdered her father.

When Margot Van Sluytman was only 16 years old, her father Theodore Van Sluytman, was shot to death during an armed robbery at the Eglinton Square mall in Scarborough, Ont. It was 1978, and the Van Sluytman family was in the process of building a “better” life for themselves after they immigrated to Canada from Guyana, Margot Van Sluytman told CTV’s Your Morning.

“Our life changed,” Van Sluytman said on Thursday. “After Theodore was killed, life was heinous and ugly and very painful.”

A few months later, a man named John Glendon Flett was arrested and eventually convicted for second-degree murder in Van Sluytman’s father’s death. He served 14 years in prison for the crime and another nine years for other offences before he was released in 1992.

During those years, Van Sluytman was struggling to cope with her father’s death and she had tried to kill herself when she was 18 years old. It wasn’t until she discovered poetry, that Van Sluytman was finally able to find some solace, she said.

“It saved my life,” she said. “I was able to write my pain, my sorrow, my confusion, my ennui, my anger, my everything.”

Her writing paid off and in 2007 she was given an award from the National Association of Poetry Therapy for one of her books. Soon after, Van Sluytman received a $100 donation through her website from a woman named Sherry Edmunds-Flett, the wife of John Glendon Flett, who now goes by the name of Glen Flett.

The couple had read about Van Sluytman’s award and decided it was time to reach out to her. By that time, Flett had turned his life around and founded an organization called L.I.N.C. (Long-term Inmates Now in the Community) in Mission, B.C. that supports people impacted by the criminal justice system and helps ex-inmates reintegrate into society.

After a few months of emailing back and forth, Van Sluytman and Flett arranged to meet in Mission, B.C. in 2007. The pair met at a monastery where Flett had finally had the opportunity to apologize to her for all of the pain he had caused her family.

“In about 1982, I had sort of prayed I would have the opportunity to say I was sorry,” Flett told CTV’s Your Morning from Mission, B.C.

During that emotional first meeting, Van Sluytman said Flett gave her a “gift” by sharing what happened in her father’s final moments with her.

He told her: “Your dad took me by the shoulders and he didn’t swear at me, he didn’t kick me, he said to me, ‘Give it up, son. It’s not worth it,’” Van Sluytman recounted. “Hearing that was and still and will always be very beautiful for me. That’s the legacy of my father.”

In the years since, Van Sluytman and Flett have developed a remarkable friendship that has seen them travel together to prisons and universities to share their story of forgiveness.

“Glen is an authentic human being and I know that,” Van Sluytman said. “I thought many times perhaps it would be better if I could hate him, but I can’t. I’ve met this person and from meeting him I have a whole different understanding of justice, of humanity.”