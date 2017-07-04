

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Navigating precarious wooded trails covered in roots and rocks, Emily Allan ran on Ontario’s challenging Bruce Trail for 22 consecutive days to raise money for a cause close to her heart.

Allan’s cousin and best friend Sarah Bloomfield died from cystic fibrosis when she was only 23 years old in 2005. Allan, 35, told CTV’s Your Morning what she loved most about Bloomfield: “Her larger-than-life personality,” Allan said in an interview Monday.

“She lit up a room. Her laugh was infectious and contagious. It was just wonderful. She always knew how to have fun. She always had a laugh.”

To honour the memory of Bloomfield, Allan raises money and awareness for the disease that took her friend’s life. She has raised more than $30,000 over the past six years by cycling through the Rockies and Prince Edward Island.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease affects a person’s digestive system and lungs, which can result in severe respiratory problems and difficulty absorbing food nutrients.

One in every 3,600 children is born with the disease in Canada, according to Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

Allan managed to raise more than $24,000 for Cystic Fibrosis Canada for her 895-kilometre run through the Bruce Trail, which she began on June 10 and completed on July 1.

Unlike a smooth, paved road or a manicured forest path, Allan traversed challenging terrain for six-and-a half hours a day, interrupted only by 45-minute break to refuel on a peanut butter and banana wrap or two.

Despite her physical and mental exhaustion, and the literal ups and downs of the trail, Allan said she was inspired by Bloomfield’s strength during her struggle with cystic fibrosis.

“I think I just thought this section will end, this day will end and eventually this run will end and it will be over but a person with cystic fibrosis, it doesn’t ever end,” Allan explained. “They don’t ever get to be free of it. So that was kind of my encouragement, what kept me going.”

Now that’s she’s accomplished her goal of running the entire Bruce Trail, Allan said she plans to “rest and recover” before she embarks on another adventure in the name of her best friend.