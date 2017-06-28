

A resident of a burning apartment unit in downtown Toronto was plucked from a narrow third-floor ledge as smoke poured out of a nearby window.

She was later charged with arson.

Video provided to CTV News Toronto shows a woman on the ledge of a highrise near Sherbourne and Wellesley streets. She is the occupant of the now-charred unit where fire broke out at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Toronto Fire Services.

Firefighters at first propped a ladder against the building, but she couldn’t reach it. A firefighter then climbed the ladder of an aerial truck to pull her to safety.

“The damage inside the unit is significant and I can only surmise, but if the occupant placed themselves on that very, very thin ledge in very strong heat and smoke conditions, they must have felt that was the only option at the time,” Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop told CTV News Toronto.

The occupant did not suffer serious injury, but Toronto Police said in a tweet that the woman will face arson charges.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating.

