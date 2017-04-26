

Karolyn Coorsh, CTVNews.ca





A woman who became stuck on a downtown Toronto construction crane’s hook block, dangling approximately 12 storeys above the ground, was taken into police custody following a daring rescue by emergency workers.

The woman was lowered to the ground after being harnessed to a firefighter at approximately 8:30 a.m. She was first spotted by area residents overnight.

Bystanders broke out into applause as the pair safely touched the ground.

The woman, dressed in a jean jacket and dark pants, was able to stand on her own and speak with authorities moments after being lowered to the ground.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters at the scene that she did not appear to be in any distress.

She was placed in handcuffs by police officers before being put on a stretcher and placed in an ambulance.

The woman was taken to hospital in stable condition. Toronto police confirmed to CTV News that she has been placed under arrest for mischief.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg identified Acting Cpt. Rob Wonfor as the rescuer who assisted the woman safely down to the ground.

Pegg praised Wonfor and the ground crew for a “very technical, very complex rescue.”

“We train for this … although we’ve never quite seen one like this before,” Pegg said.

‘Very tired’

The woman was stuck on the crane at a construction site in the downtown core, for at least four hours.

Toronto Fire Services say it appears the woman ventured onto the site overnight and climbed onto the crane before lowering herself onto a block on the crane’s hook.

She was spotted at 3:30 a.m. Live television footage of the woman showed her calmly sitting atop the hook block.

After being cleared by paramedics, Wonfor described the rescue to reporters, saying he and the woman didn’t speak much as he focused on getting her down safely. Wonfor said she told him that she was “glad to see you up here to help me.”

He described her as “very calm” throughout the process. “She made me calm, actually.”

Wonfor called her a “brave girl” who even helped him out.

A 22-year high-angle rescue veteran, Wonfor said that he was “very tired” and cold after being suspended on the crane for more than two hours. “It’s a lot of work trying to get up there.”

Wonfor said he has “no idea” how the woman got onto the crane block.

“How did she do that? That’s what everybody wants to know.”