

CTVNews.ca Staff





Rhonda Snow has spent more than a decade tending to her herd of rare Ojibwa ponies. But a recent divorce saw the Ojibwa woman forced, by a court order, to sell off her beloved animals.

“I would choose them before I would go on a trip,” Snow told CTV Winnipeg. “I would choose them before I would get a vehicle.”

To her, after all, the herd is family.

“I'm sad because it had to come down to this,” she said. “It's nothing really that I wanted to do."

Rare Breeds Canada, a charity that works to conserve rare farm animals, describes the condition of the Ojibwa pony population as “critical.”

Fearful for their fate once at auction, Snow took to Facebook, writing, "these critically endangered breeds will be at risk for slaughter.”

Within 48 hours of that post, Snow received calls of interest from Ontario, British Columbia and as far away as Florida.

At the auction in Manitoba on Saturday, interest ran high. One of the buyers was Neil Keating, who said he wants his teenage son to have another hobby besides playing video games.

“It struck something with my liberal side of my heart to do something like that,” Keating told CTV Winnipeg.

In the end, all of the ponies found new homes –- a relief to the woman who has dedicated her life to preserving a species that once helped her people trap, fish and haul ice.

“Their gifts are very important and need to be respected because they were pretty much extinct,” Snow said. “We need to worry about that one little Ojibwa left -- he's the only stallion left in the world.”

With a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Sarah Plowman