Woman found clinging to life ring after 5 hours in frigid Pacific waters
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 11:18AM EDT
A woman who went overboard on a B.C. ferry spent five hours in frigid waters, desperately clinging to a life ring, before being rescued.
The Coast Guard said a woman in her 40s leapt off the vehicle deck of the Queen of Cowichan into the Strait of Georgia south of Bowen Island at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Monday.
A co-ordinated search-and-rescue effort by the Coast Guard, the RCMP and the military stretched into the night, and was nearly called off, when she was found more than seven kilometres away at approximately 10:45 p.m.
“That was a very shocking call to receive. It was about a half-hour after the search reduction that I got notified that they found her alive, and that she was in the life ring,” Maj. Justin Olsen of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre told CTV Vancouver Island. “It was incredible.”
The woman was suffering from hypothermia. She was rushed to a hospital on the Lower Mainland.
Authorities said the single life ring tossed into the water by a BC Ferries employee may have ultimately saved her life.
