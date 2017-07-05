

CTVNews.ca Staff





A B.C. woman is injured but alive thanks to a curious hiker, who found her several days after she fell into a ravine.

A high-angle rescue team recovered the woman from the bottom of the ravine near Surrey, B.C. on Tuesday.

Rescuers say it's unclear how extensive her injuries are, but she was conscious and "distraught" at the time she was recovered. It's believed she may have been stranded for as long as five days.

Clint Whitla says he found the woman while hiking through the woods.

"I guess I was making a lot of noise and she heard me and called out for help," he told CTV Vancouver. The woman told Whitla that she'd been resting on a tree when she rolled off it the wrong way.

"It was a good 50-foot drop," Whitla said, adding that he's not sure how she survived for so long, but it may have helped that she was close to a creek.