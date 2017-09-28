

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A 32-year-old Halifax woman is due in court for allegedly forcing a man off a highway after the pair got into an argument.

Police say the two were having an argument in an area around Larry Uteck Boulevard at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They say the man drove away from the area and the woman got into her vehicle, following him onto Highway 102.

They say she struck his vehicle with hers and forced him off the highway, but that he was not injured.

The accident happened at the height of rush hour and caused long delays on the highway.

She was later arrested at her home and is facing charges of assault with a weapon, dangerous driving, leaving the scene of an accident, breach of recognizance and mischief.