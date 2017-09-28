Woman facing slew of charges for allegedly forcing man off highway after fight
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 28, 2017 8:10AM EDT
HALIFAX -- A 32-year-old Halifax woman is due in court for allegedly forcing a man off a highway after the pair got into an argument.
Police say the two were having an argument in an area around Larry Uteck Boulevard at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
They say the man drove away from the area and the woman got into her vehicle, following him onto Highway 102.
They say she struck his vehicle with hers and forced him off the highway, but that he was not injured.
The accident happened at the height of rush hour and caused long delays on the highway.
She was later arrested at her home and is facing charges of assault with a weapon, dangerous driving, leaving the scene of an accident, breach of recognizance and mischief.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Court tells Ottawa to reconsider 1952 pipeline deal on B.C. reserve
- Residential school survivor recalls her sister's mysterious disappearance
- New citizenship oath to include references to treaties with Indigenous Peoples
- Woman facing slew of charges for allegedly forcing man off highway after fight
- Mother and 5-year-old daughter struck and killed in Toronto