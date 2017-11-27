

The Canadian Press





WHISTLER, B.C. -- A police dive team searched a lake Monday in Whistler, B.C., looking for any clues in the disappearance of a 25-year-old woman.

Alison Raspa was last seen late Wednesday night leaving the Three Below Bar in the resort town north of Vancouver.

RCMP say an item identified as belonging to Raspa was found in Alpha Lake Park the following morning, which set off the search of a nearby lake by the Mounties' underwater recovery team.

Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau says in a news release that police are concerned about Raspa's well-being and would like to speak to anyone with information about her movements after she left the bar.

The West Australian newspaper and ABC news in Australia reported Monday that Raspa moved to British Columbia from Perth in May and was working at a Whistler hotel.

The RCMP did not respond to a request seeking to confirm the Australian news reports.

The RCMP says Raspa was reported missing Thursday by co-workers when she failed to show up for work.