

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 50-year-old woman was due to appear in a Toronto court Friday to face charges in the death of a four-year-old boy found in a hot car.

Police say Zeljna Kosovac, 50, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death. She was initially described as a nanny or babysitter, but her connection to the boy remains unclear.

Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson told The Canadian Press Kosovac was tasked with dropping the child off at a daycare facility. It’s not clear why she did not.

A cleaning crew working outside a west-end apartment building where Kosovac lived spotted the unconscious four-year-old boy in the back seat of a car on Thursday afternoon.

The vehicle’s windows were broken and the boy was removed from his car seat. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead.

It’s not known how long he had been in the car. His name has not been released.

The temperature in the city reached 26 degrees Celsius on Thursday, according to Environment Canada, though the temperature inside the car would have been much higher.

An autopsy has been scheduled for later Friday.