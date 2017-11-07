A Winnipeg woman is calling for security guards on city buses, after another passenger chipped her teeth in an attack that broke out because she was defending a woman from sexual harassment.

The incident happened on a city bus on Saturday evening, when Aisha Walker started arguing with a man whom she says was making unwanted advances toward a female passenger. Walker says a second man intervened and punched her in the face “with all of his might,” then got off the bus.

Walker suffered a black eye and several chipped teeth from the attack. “One of my teeth is chipped so badly that a nerve is physically exposed, and it hurts to breathe,” she told CTV Winnipeg.

Police are now reviewing security footage and looking for one suspect in the case.

“It’s a very serious assault,” Const. Rob Carver, of Winnipeg Police, said Monday. “It’s tragic when something like that happens.”

Walker says a security guard might have been able to defuse the situation before it escalated to physical violence.

“Ideally, I’d like to have someone on every bus,” she said, adding that she knows it sounds “unrealistic.”

Marty Morantz, chair of the city’s public works department, has been pushing for tighter security on buses since the spring.

“I’ve been advocating very, very strongly for additional funds for an enhanced transit presence on buses,” he told CTV Winnipeg.

He says the money for additional transit security could be included in the city’s 2018 budget, which will be tabled in the next few weeks. A transit advisory committee will decide how to use those funds.

The union representing the city’s bus drivers has called for a transit police force in the past. A report tabled earlier this year, following the stabbing death of a bus driver in February, recommended hiring five officers at an annual cost of approximately $710,000.

“We’re going to discuss what form that security will take,” Morantz said.

With files from CTV Winnipeg