

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





Warning: Some readers may find the details in this story disturbing

A Kitchener woman has apologized for her role in the sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl who was advertised online.

Sonya Lucas, one of three adults convicted in sexual offences against the young girl, pleaded guilty in June to sexual interference, making child pornography, and possessing child pornography.

During the trial, court heard that Lucas, 49, who was working as an escort at the time, accompanied a Waterloo man named Rui DaSilva to the girl’s home in Hamilton, Ont. a year and a half ago. DaSilva had responded to an online ad on Craigslist advertising sex with a child. It was posted by the boyfriend of the girl’s mother.

Lucas was paid $100 to travel from Kitchener, Ont. to Hamilton to accompany DaSilva during the visit. She admitted to inappropriately touching the child and filming DaSilva and the 35-year-old boyfriend sexually abusing the girl on her cellphone.

At the sentencing hearing on Monday, Lucas cried as she read from a handwritten letter addressed to the judge.

“I would like to tell her [the girl] how truly sorry I am for the part I played in sexually abusing her,” she read. “I deserve to be punished.”

The girl’s aunt also stood up before the court to read a victim impact statement. She told the court she felt “guilt, shame, anger, sadness and loss” and that she failed her niece.

“My niece has been robbed of her innocence,” she said. “I am haunted by the echoes of my little niece whimpering in her sleep… saying, ‘please don’t hurt me.’”

The Crown is asking for Lucas to be sentenced to 10 years in prison, two years longer than DaSilva received, because of a prior conviction of sexually assaulting two teens. Hal Mattson, her lawyer, told CTV Kitchener he will be arguing for a shorter sentence.

“They want to paint her to be someone like Karla Homolka and I’m suggesting that’s not what we’re dealing with here,” Mattson said outside the courthouse.

Lucas is expected to be sentenced on Dec. 21.

DaSilva, the man who responded to the Craigslist ad, pleaded guilty in May for his part in the assault and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

The boyfriend of the girl’s mother, who cannot be named in order to protect the child’s identity, pleaded guilty last month to repeatedly sexually assaulting the girl and posting the Craigslist ad. He is expected to be sentenced in January.

With a report from CTV Kitchener’s Nicole Lampa