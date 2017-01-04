

The Canadian Press





Saskatoon police are looking for suspects after a woman says she was unlawfully confined in a basement for a number of hours and sexually assaulted.

Investigators say the 26-year-old woman was walking near a gas station on Highway 5 east of the city on Monday afternoon when she was approached by five men in a black truck.

She was driven to what is believed to be an east-side residence where she alleges she was forced into the basement and assaulted.

The woman eventually managed to flee and hail a cab to a convenience store where she called for help.

Police say the RCMP had earlier sent word about the same woman being unlawfully confined, but they weren't able to find her.

Investigators have issued descriptions for three men and are also looking for a black Dodge truck.