

CTVNews.ca Staff





Many Canadians woke up to another blast of winter weather on Sunday. Environment Canada has issued dozens of weather warnings across Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes, with winter storms, freezing rain or extreme cold ahead.

Blizzard conditions and gusty winds continue to batter much of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Environment Canada is calling for as much as 55 centimetres of snow and wind speeds up to 100 kilometres per hour in some areas along the Fundy coast.

The storm is expected to intensify as it pushes south into Nova Scotia, eventually tapering off Monday evening. Officials say travel is expected to be “extremely hazardous” due to poor visibility.

Wind chill values could make temperatures feel as cold as minus 45 Celsius on the Acadian Peninsula. Environment Canada has issued several extreme cold warnings.

In Ontario, freezing rain hit the Hamilton and Niagara regions as well as parts of the Greater Toronto Area Sunday. Warnings from Environment Canada say sub-zero temperatures can create dangerous ice build-up on roads and sidewalks.

Other parts of the province face heavy snowfall warnings, with as much as 25 centimetres expected by Monday morning. Forecasters are calling for up to 10 centimeters in Toronto.

Heavy snow is also expected across Quebec starting Sunday afternoon. Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings covering most of the province as a low pressure system moves in from New England and the Great Lakes. Up to 20 centimeters of snow is expected.