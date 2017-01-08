

CTVNews.ca Staff





Hazardous winter conditions are expected in store for the East Coast, warns Environment Canada.

A low pressure system carried a winter storm into Nova Scotia early Sunday, bringing with it the possibility of up to 40 cm of snow.

A winter storm warning issued Saturday remains in effect for Prince Edward Island, parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, with more snow expected throughout the day.

Snow or ice pellets will change to flurries in the morning over most of Nova Scotia. Northern areas could see an additional 5 to 10 cm of snow.

Between 10 and 20 cm of snow are expected in Newfoundland.

Prince Edward Island can expect up to 15 cm of snow.

Elsewhere in the country, between 10 and 15 cm of snow is expected in southwestern Ontario.

A smog warning remains in effect for Montreal, Laval and much of the surrounding area.

Environment Canada issued the warning Saturday and urged residents to limit use of fireplaces and wood-burning stoves.

They also warned that exposure to smog can be dangerous to children with asthma and those with respiratory issues and heart disease. Anyone suffering from those ailments is advised to avoid intense physical activity outdoors while the warning is in effect.

Parts of B.C. can expect considerable snowfall, with up to 15 cm in the forecast for metro Vancouver by Monday morning.