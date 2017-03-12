

Josh Elliott, CTVNews.ca





Southern Ontario is under a special weather statement ahead of a major snow storm expected to hit Monday, with just one week left until the official end of winter.

Commuters can expect to face heavy snowfall and blowing snow conditions Monday and Tuesday, as a large weather system dumps 15-25 centimetres of snow in most areas, according to Environment Canada. The snowfall is expected to last until Tuesday night.

"This snowfall has the potential to significantly affect travel due to accumulating snow and blowing snow, resulting in hazardous winter driving conditions," Environment Canada said in a special weather statement issued Sunday, ahead of the storm.

The weather agency says "enhanced amounts" of snow closer to 30 centimetres are possible in the Toronto, Hamilton and Niagara areas, due to their close proximity to Lake Ontario.

"Winter storm watches and warnings will likely be issued in a due course, as the storm tracks and amounts become more certain," Environment Canada said.

Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and New Brunswick are also under special weather statements, with high winds and snowfall of approximately 15 centimetres expected in most parts of the region. However, some areas of New Brunswick could face up to 30 centimetres, with rain potentially mixed in.

The large weather system is also expected to hammer the northeastern United States, where the National Weather Service has issued a blizzard watch for New York City and surrounding coastal regions. New Jersey, New England and Pennsylvania are also under a winter storm watch.

Manhattan could experience up to 47 centimetres of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.

With files from The Associated Press