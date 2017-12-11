

CTVNews.ca Staff





The RCMP in Manitoba have charged a woman inconnection with the 2016 death of an 18-year-old woman with severe autism who died in a foster home.

Lisa Marie Campbell, 26, of Winnipeg, was arrested Thursday. Police announced Monday she has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Lydia Whitford.

Whitford, who also had epilepsy and was non-verbal, had been living in a licensed foster home and was under the care of Sandy Bay Child and Family Services. On July 14, 2016, officers were called to the home, where they found Whitford’s body.

Officials initially believed Whitford had died of natural causes, but five months later, her death was ruled a homicide. It remains unclear what prompted that decision.

Whitford’s sister, Jessica Whitford, told CTV Winnipeg last December that she couldn’t understand why anyone would want to hurt Lydia.

Sandy Bay Child and Family Services closed the foster home after Whitford’s death and ordered a review.