

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - A Winnipeg school trustee wants to clarify rules about when and how students can have their cellphones confiscated and searched.

Mark Wasyliw says he wants to set limits and establish a type of bill of rights when it comes to electronics and privacy.

Wasyliw is asking his colleagues at the Winnipeg School Division -- one of six school divisions in the city -- to update a search policy from 1999.

The policy says school administrators have the right to search a student's personal effects when circumstances warrant.

Wasyliw says times have changed and cellphones contain a lot of personal data that should be protected in most circumstances.

Wasyliw, who is also a defence lawyer, is also seeking updated rules on the use of closed-circuit cameras and locker searches.