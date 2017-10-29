

CTVNews.ca Staff





A drug investigation by Winnipeg police has led to the seizure of a number of drugs including Halloween-themed fentanyl paper, known as blotters.

Police believe there may be similar drug laced blotters around the city and warn the drug and blotters could be lethal.

“I can only caution the public that it’s simply too dangerous to touch,” said Const. Rob Carver.

The blotters that were seized had a graphic of a witch riding a broom and police are advising the public to be cautious, especially with Halloween around the corner.

“The concern of course is for families out trick or treating this wouldn’t look dangerous,” said Carver. “It acts incredibly quick and it can result in someone dying within minutes.”

On Friday, four people were charged with a number of drug related offences, including drug trafficking after police carried out a search warrant on a house in the Fort Rouge area. Three men and one woman were charged.

Police advises anyone who finds one of these blotters to not touch them and to call 911 immediately.

With files from CTV Winnipeg