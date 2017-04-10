

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Police in Winnipeg say they'll reveal more details today about the arrest of a man in connection with the disappearance of a woman last year.

Christine Wood, from Oxford House First Nation, was last seen by family in Winnipeg last August.

Police say they've arrested a 30-year-old suspect who faces a second degree murder charge.

They're saying little else about the case, only promising to reveal more details at a news conference set for Monday.

Wood's parents made an emotional public plea in September for help finding their daughter.

Wood was a former student at the University of Winnipeg.

Police said last year that Wood was facing some "personal challenges" and may have been associating with people living high-risk lifestyles.