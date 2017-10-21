

CTVNews.ca Staff





Winnipeg police are searching for a 13-year-old girl that has been missing since Wednesday evening.

“I’m worried sick,” Kierra Hather’s mother, Frances Mary Chartrand, told CTV Winnipeg on Saturday. “I don’t know what to think. I’ve been steadily crying. All of my children are taking it really hard. Her grandparents are scared. She hasn’t contacted anyone.”

Speaking via telephone from her home in Swan River, a town more than five hours northwest of Winnipeg, Chartrand said her daughter had been in the city for about 10 weeks to receive treatment for health issues. Chartrand had last spoken to her on Wednesday. According to police, Hather was last seen in the city’s West End that evening.

“I’ve been going on her Facebook,” Chartrand said. “I have the password and there has been no activity on her page.”

In addition to Winnipeg police, Chartrand said the Bear Clan Patrol -- a community-based volunteer safety group -- is also looking for Hather and providing her with updates.

Hather is described as 5’5” with a medium build, medium-length straight brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket with black stripes, black leggings, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Hather’s whereabouts is being urged to call the Winnipeg police’s Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

With a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Beth Macdonell