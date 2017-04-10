

The Canadian Press





Winnipeg police say they have no idea where the body of a missing woman is, but say they knew she was dead when they searched the home of a man accused of murdering her.

Police Sgt. John O'Donovan says investigators don't believe Christine Wood had any previous connection to 30-year-old Brett Overby before last Aug. 19 -- the day Wood was last seen alive.

Overby is charged with second-degree murder.

O'Donovan won't say what makes police certain Wood is dead, but he says there's only a "one in 20 trillion chance" she's alive.

Wood, who was 21 and from Oxford House First Nation, was in Winnipeg with her parents to accompany a relative to a medical appointment.

She never came back to her downtown hotel room after going out that night.

O'Donovan says police are asking the public to help them with any information that could lead to the discovery of Wood's remains.