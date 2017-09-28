Winnipeg foster father charged after baby suffers fatal head injury
The Winnipeg Police logo in seen in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 28, 2017 1:48PM EDT
WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg man has been charged with criminal negligence causing the death of his 10-month-old foster child.
Police say the infant was brought to hospital Tuesday in critical condition with a head injury.
The baby died later in the day.
A 22-year-old man remains in custody.
Const. Rob Carver, a police spokesman, says investigators are not identifying the child or foster parent, and are not releasing further details at this point.
Carver would not say whether the child was Indigenous.
