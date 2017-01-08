

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Winnipeg couple vacationing in Cuba died after an ambulance transporting them to hospital crashed on the island of Cayo Coco.

Family members have identified the victims as János Boda, 50, and Rózsa Boda, 51. The two were celebrating János 50th birthday.

“This is like a nightmare,” Zoltan Csupak, János' cousin, told CTV Winnipeg.

Rózsa began experiencing chest pain early Thursday morning. The crash occurred as she and János were being driven to hospital.

Csupak said the family has been in touch with the Canadian embassy in Cuba.

He said Rózsa was an elementary school teacher and an ambassador for the Hungarian pavilion of Folklorama, an annual Winnipeg festival celebrating folklore and art from around the world.

János worked from the Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation.

They are survived by their three children.

With files from CTV Winnipeg