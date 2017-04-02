Winning ticket sold in Ontario for $7M Lotto 649 jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 2, 2017 7:47AM EDT
TORONTO -- The $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw was claimed by a lone ticket sold somewhere in Ontario.
And the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was also won by an Ontario ticket holder.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Apr. 5 will be approximately $5 million.
