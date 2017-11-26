Winning ticket in $5M Lotto 649 jackpot sold in Ontario
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 26, 2017 7:13AM EST
TORONTO -- The $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw was claimed by a ticket sold somewhere in Ontario.
And the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 29 will again be approximately $5 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ontario allowing water bottling companies to take water on expired permits
- Winning ticket in $5M Lotto 649 jackpot sold in Ontario
- 'A forever project': Ont. First Nation carefully examining nuclear waste bunker plan
- Some Manitoba First Nations concerned by child welfare plan
- 'We want Nunavut to shine:' Territory's new premier looks to the future