

The Canadian Press





MEDICINE HAT, Alta. - Residents in a southwestern Saskatchewan town and rural municipality are being ordered to leave immediately because of a grass fire being driven towards their homes by strong winds.

SaskAlert says a wildfire has the potential to cause serious problems in the town of Burstall and the southern part of the RM of Deerforks.

The hamlet of Hilda, across the boundary in Alberta about 50 kilometres northeast of Medicine Hat, has also been told to prepare for possible evacuation.

Officials say crews with Cypress County Emergency Services are fighting the fire.

The RCMP have shut down Highway 41 in both directions due to poor visibility caused by smoke and people are being warned to avoid the area.

The fire is rapidly spreading in a northeasterly direction as a result of prevailing winds.

Warnings of winds gusting up to 100 km/h have been issued across Alberta and Saskatchewan and into southern Manitoba.