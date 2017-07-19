

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- Fire bans are in place in many areas of Alberta as hot, dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires.

One of the bans announced by the Alberta government is for a protected area that stretches along the foothills and mountains in the province's southwest.

No fires, including in campgrounds, are allowed. But stoves, barbecues and portable fire pits powered by gas or propane are permitted.

"Continued hot and dry weather has elevated the fire hazard to extreme levels in some areas of the province, so we are taking this proactive step to help ensure the safety of Albertans and protect our forested areas," Forestry Minister Oneil Carlier said in a release Wednesday

Anyone violating bans or restrictions may get a $287 ticket.

Banff and Jasper national parks also have fire bans in place, as do Kootenay and Yoho across the boundary in British Columbia.

A wildfire on the B.C. side has closed parts of Banff and Kootenay national parks, and Parks Canada said it would be issuing an update later in the day.

Sunshine Village, a popular ski resort on the Alberta-B.C. boundary that offers hiking in the summer, said the fire was 2 1/2 kilometres away on Monday.

"Thankfully, the area between the fire and Sunshine is high alpine terrain, with little fuel for the fire to consume," the resort said on its website.

"Fortunately at Sunshine, due to our cut runs with little brush, we have plenty of defensible space to battle the flame."

It said Parks Canada was working hard to prevent the fire from spreading into Sunshine Meadows with its scenic hiking trails or into the village area, which has a day lodge, hotel and restaurants.

Hoses, sprinklers and other fire-fighting equipment have been brought in as a precaution. The lodge remains open for guests, but hiking trails are closed.