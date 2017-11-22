

CTVNews.ca Staff





If you pay or receive child support, you may see the monthly amounts change now that the Department of Justice has updated the federal child support tables.

The child support adjustments took effect Wednesday, and reflect new personal income tax rules, which lowered the tax rate for Canadians earning between $45,282 and $90,563 per year and raised the tax rate for those earning over $200,000 annually. Those tax rate changes took effect at the beginning of 2016.

The federal adjustments could mean an increase or a decrease in child support payments, depending on which province you live in, your child custody agreement and any relevant personal circumstances.

Briana Hardwick, a family law attorney in British Columbia, said Canadians who got a break on their income tax rates may see their child support payments increase because they are now considered to have more disposable income. Meanwhile, high-earners who now have to pay more income tax may see their child support payments decrease.

For example, someone who lives in British Columbia, has an annual income of $50,000 and pays child support for two kids will see their monthly payments go up to $781 from $758 – a $23 difference.

But every case is different and some people may not see a change at all, Hardwick said.

She also added that child support payment adjustments won’t be automatic. They should be made as part of custody and support agreements between the two parties in each case, she said.

“Just be mindful of the fact that (the federal tables) have changed,” Hardwick told CTVNews.ca.

“Child support is the right of the child, (and) you have a legal obligation to be paying child support based upon your actual income.”

The Department of Justice has an online calculator for child support payments. The government also urges people to read its federal child support guidelines.