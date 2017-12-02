

CTVNews.ca Staff





In tune with the balmy conditions felt this fall in southern Ontario, Environment Canada is calling for a mild winter ahead with above-average temperatures for much of Eastern Canada.

But for winter-weather enthusiasts, Environment Canada climatologist David Phillips said the upcoming season won’t disappoint. A “white Christmas” is highly anticipated in southern Ontario, although conditions won’t be as snowy – or as soggy – as winters past.

“Overall, we think [in terms of] snowfall, it doesn’t look like a horrendous amount,” Phillips told CTV Toronto. “And we certainly won’t see as much rain as we saw last year.”

In terms of just how mild the season will be, Phillips says it’s unlikely there will be a repeat of last winter, which was the second warmest in 70 years.

Environment Canada’s winter 2017 seasonal precipitation forecast is calling for above-normal precipitation for the East Kootenay region of B.C., Alberta’s Foothills and the Rocky Mountains, southern Saskatchewan, southern Manitoba, parts of central, northern, and southwestern Ontario, and coastal sections of Newfoundland and Labrador.

With regard to temperatures, the weather agency’s probabilistic winter weather forecast shows that much of Eastern Canada – including almost all of Atlantic Canada – will see above-normal temperatures. Meanwhile in Western Canada, B.C.’s South, Central, and North Coasts, as well as much of Vancouver Island, are expected to see below-normal temperatures this season.

With a report from CTV Toronto