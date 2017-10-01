

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police say terrorism and attempted murder charges are pending against a man suspected of carrying out attacks on a police officer and pedestrians in Edmonton.

Although police have refused to release his name until he is formally charged, CTV News has confirmed that the suspect is 30-year-old Abdulahi Sharif.

Police did confirm at a news conference Sunday that the suspect is a Somali national. He is a refugee in Canada.

The attacks in Edmonton started outside a football game on Saturday night, when a police officer was struck by a car and then stabbed several times. The suspect later deliberately plowed a U-Haul cube van into pedestrians on a downtown street, police allege.

The suspect was arrested after the cube van crashed and flipped onto its side.

RCMP assistant commissioner Marlin Degrand said the suspect was on the police radar in 2015, when Edmonton police were notified of reports that the man was “espousing extremist ideology.”

Degrand said an investigation was launched and RCMP interviewed the suspect, among other people.

“At the end of that exhaustive investigation, there was insufficient evidence to pursue terrorism charges or a peace bond,” Degrand said.

At that time, the suspect was not deemed a threat to national security since he “showed no signs of active recruitment or radicalization to violence,” Degrand said.

He added that police “had no intelligence” that warranted keeping the suspect under further investigation.

Until the weekend attacks in Edmonton, the suspect had “no negative interactions of a criminal nature with police,” Degrand said.

Both the RCMP and Edmonton police said it appears the suspect acted alone in the attacks, but their investigation continues.