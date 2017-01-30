A court clerk has identified the two suspects in the mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque that left six people dead and five others injured on Sunday evening, The Associated Press reported.

Alexandre Bissonnette and Mohamed el Khadir have been named by the court clerk as the men arrested on Sunday night in relation to the incident, which is being called a “terrorist attack” by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Phillippe Couillard.

Police have yet to confirm the identities of the men arrested, citing an ongoing investigation.

Quebec RCMP confirmed in a press conference on Monday morning that the two men in custody were in their late twenties and early thirties.

Police said one man was arrested immediately at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec (Islamic cultural centre of Quebec) in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood just before 8 p.m. local time.

The second man called police himself at 8:10 p.m. and told them he was involved in the attack. The second suspect said he would wait for police to arrive at an access road near the Ile-d'Orleans bridge, about 25 kilometres away from the mosque.

Several news outlets reported that one or both of the men were students at Laval University in Quebec City. The rector of Laval University, Denis Briere, and vice-rector Eric Beauce, couldn’t confirm the reports during a media address on Monday morning. Beauce said the school had increased the number of security guards and patrols on campus in response to the attack.

“We have a large Muslim community here,” he said.

The RCMP would not say if the suspects had any connection to the school.

Montreal newspaper La Presse, reported that one of the men was of Moroccan descent. Police were tight-lipped about the suspects’ origins. They did confirm, however, that both suspects were not known to police prior to Sunday’s attack and that there was no indication the suspects were working with anyone else.

More to come…