Quebec provincial police has confirmed on Twitter that only one of the two men arrested on Sunday evening in connection with a mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque that left six people dead and five others injured is being considered a suspect. The police said the other man is now being treated as a witness.

The police did not release the names of the individuals arrested.

Earlier onMonday, police had said that two men in their late twenties and early thirtieswere in custody.

They said one man was arrested immediately at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec (Islamic cultural centre of Quebec) in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood just before 8 p.m. local time.

The second man called police himself at 8:10 p.m. and told them he was involved. He said he would wait for police to arrive at an access road near the Ile-d'Orleans bridge, about 25 kilometres away from the mosque.

