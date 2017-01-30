What we know so far about the alleged Quebec City mosque shooting suspect
Published Monday, January 30, 2017 11:11AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 30, 2017 12:41PM EST
Quebec provincial police has confirmed on Twitter that only one of the two men arrested on Sunday evening in connection with a mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque that left six people dead and five others injured is being considered a suspect. The police said the other man is now being treated as a witness.
The police did not release the names of the individuals arrested.
Earlier onMonday, police had said that two men in their late twenties and early thirtieswere in custody.
They said one man was arrested immediately at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec (Islamic cultural centre of Quebec) in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood just before 8 p.m. local time.
The second man called police himself at 8:10 p.m. and told them he was involved. He said he would wait for police to arrive at an access road near the Ile-d'Orleans bridge, about 25 kilometres away from the mosque.
More to come...
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Saskatchewan spill highlights problems with pipeline leak detection systems
- Quebec man, company convicted in illegal polar bear trade
- Police investigation into missing couple and grandson involved a trip to Mexico
- University of B.C. task force to help students, faculty caught in U.S. travel ban
- What we know so far about the alleged Quebec City mosque shooting suspect