Southern Alberta is going to be basking in some serious heat and sunshine over the next week and while the lack of rain might be welcome news to organizers of the Calgary Stampede, all that heat is also prompting health warnings.

According to Environment Canada, daytime highs are going to be hovering near 30 degrees Celsius in Calgary for most of the next week.

It could be even hotter further south this weekend, where Lethbridge and Medicine Hat are expected to see daytime highs of 36 and 37 degrees, respectively, on Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of southern Alberta, the British Columbia Interior and parts of southern Saskatchewan.

“This will be an unusually long duration high temperature event lasting well into next week,” the weather agency said in its alert, as it advised residents to take frequent breaks from the heat and drink plenty of water.

The warmer weather comes just as the 105th annual Calgary Stampede kicks off. Last year, the Stampede was almost a washout, as days of rain and thunderstorms led to big drops in attendance.

This year, the problem will be the heat. Paramedics who will be working on the Stampede grounds say the main concern is heat stroke. That’s particularly the worry for those who will be drinking alcohol, says Calgary EMS Public Education Officer Stuart Brideaux.

“Where we tend to see people getting into the most trouble is if they are under the influence of substances, whether it's drugs or alcohol, because they're not paying attention to their bodies. They're not recognizing how hot they’re getting, they're not really realizing that they're not coping well in the heat and sun,” he told CTV Calgary.

Southern Alberta typically sees average temperatures in July in the mid-20s C, so Environment Canada’s Dave Phillips says it’s unusual to see this kind of heat in such a large area.

“But it’s also the duration. This is what’s unprecedented about it. It’s not a one or two-day wonder,” he told CTV News Channel.

The heat wave is expected to last well into the middle of the month. The only days of reprieve will come on Monday and Tuesday, when a little bit of rain is expected to fall.

Environment Canada advises the following precautions over the next few days:

Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time outdoors at your house or at cooled public buildings, including malls or indoor pools.

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

Do not leave any person or pet inside a close vehicle, for any length of time.

With a report from CTV Calgary’s Bill Macfarlane