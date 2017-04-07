Weather-related power outages leave thousands in the dark across Ontario
Hydro One is dealing with weather-related power outages across much of Ontario this morning.
The utility says high winds and heavy snow have caused 322 outages affecting more than 30,400 customers.
The Hydro One outage map is dotted with outages, primarily in communities south of Algonquin Park.
There are also scattered blackouts stretching from Windsor to Sault Ste. Marie to Pembroke in the east.
Several school districts have cancelled school buses because of the conditions.
