There were more police than protesters outside the new Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver Tuesday morning, ahead of a visit by the U.S. president's sons for the grand opening of the family-branded hotel.

Police were preparing for large crowds of protesters outside the Trump-branded tower Tuesday morning, but only a few dozen were present at 10 a.m., when demonstrations were slated to start.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are slated to arrive for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m.,, for the grand opening of the 69-storey Trump tower, a $360-million development project by Holborn Group that has become a lightning rod for controversy in the city.

The sons of U.S. President Donald Trump now run the privately-owned Trump Organization, which licenses its name as a luxury brand around the world.

Several security fences were set up outside the tower Tuesday morning, and a number of police were also on hand ahead of the expected protests.

However, photos from the scene show a smaller-than-expected crowd.

To join the protest or stay here and enjoy my view... that's the question... Half hour until ribbon cutting #TrumpVancouver pic.twitter.com/c21jKxGnyG — Karen McKay (@TheDarkBunny) February 28, 2017

More protests and marches are expected throughout the day.

Inside the hotel, in a room where the Trump brothers are expected to hold a news conference, nametags on the seats revealed that Tiffany Trump may also be present for the opening.

While these seats are reserved and ready for #Trump family, protestors are gearing up outside hotel. pic.twitter.com/XS8YX5AvPi — Melanie Nagy (@MelanieNagyCTV) February 28, 2017

The Trump Organization sparked a flurry of anger on social media ahead of the grand opening on Tuesday, with an apparently false claim that many quickly dismissed as "fake news" or "alternative facts."

"The 69-storey tower will be the first property to open in the city in over six years," The Trump Organization tweeted Monday.

The tweet is demonstrably false, as Vancouver is in the middle of a real estate boom that has seen several new residential towers open in the last six years.

Tomorrow marks the official grand opening of @TrumpVancouver The 69-story tower will be the first property to open in the city in over 6 yrs pic.twitter.com/Vc8N5NFOgd — Trump Organization (@Trump) February 27, 2017

"Now THAT's #fakenews," one user tweeted in response. "Have you heard of Vancouver?"

Former Vancouver chief planner Brent Toderian called the claim "so far from being true, it's laughable."

If the tweet is referring only to new hotel towers, the last two new hotels were the Shangri-La, in 2009, and the Fairmont Pacific Rim, which opened in 2010. However, the Trump Organization's PR firm has not responded to CTV Vancouver requests for clarification of the claim.

City officials have repeatedly come out against the tower, with Mayor Gregor Robertson suggesting the developer change its name, and Councillor Kerry Jang condemning it as a "beacon of racism."

The Trump Organization does not own the tower, but the developer that does says it's "locked into" its agreement to use the Trump name.

"The people who ran the city were not happy with me," Joo Kim Tiah, who runs the Holborn Group, told The Associated Press. "I was scared, but I think they understand."

Joo Kim says he was "extremely stressed" when Trump launched his presidential campaign, because the hotel deal had already been signed. "I was terrified," he said.

Last April, a man protesting Trump's stance on immigration climbed the tower and hoisted a Mexican flag at the top.

Protests were also held outside the tower when Trump was elected, and on the day after his inauguration.

The Vancouver tower will be the second Trump-branded project to open since January, when Donald Trump assumed the presidency and handed his business over to his sons. The organization opened a golf course in Dubai on Feb. 18.

The new tower is the second-highest structure in the city.

Just got inside #Trump Hotel for opening day. Waiting for media sign-in. Here's a quick video of the inside of the lobby. pic.twitter.com/gnRgY8CILO — Nafeesa Karim (@nafeesakarim) February 28, 2017

