

CTVNews.ca Staff





The bodies of two suspected victims have been exhumed in connection with a series of alleged nursing home murders.

Police in London, Ont., say the bodies of Arpad Horvath and Helen Matheson were exhumed from cemeteries in southwestern Ontario as part of the case against former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer.

Wettlaufer faces eight murder charges in connection with a series of deaths at retirement and long-term care homes in Woodstock and London, Ont., over the last decade. She also faces four charges of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

None of the allegations against Wettlaufer have been proven in court.

A police spokesperson said the process of exhuming the bodies was “respectfully carried out” with support from both victims’ families.

"It's necessary to allow Ontario forensic pathology service to conduct an autopsy and collect evidence," said Const. Sandasha Bough.

Bough added that she couldn’t speculate on whether other bodies would be exhumed in the future.

Horvath’s daughter said she waited in the graveyard in London, Ont. while officials exhumed her father’s body.

"I sat in my car through the whole thing and freaked out, crying," Susan Horvath said. "It's very painful. It's like going to the funeral all over again, all over again. And we're exhausted."

Police say Matheson's body was exhumed from a grave near Woodstock, Ont. Both bodies have been transported to the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto for analysis.

Police added that it’s unclear when the bodies will be reinterned.

Horvath died at a Meadow Park facility in London in late August 2014, at the age of 75. Matheson, 95, died in October of 2011, at the Caressant Care home in Woodstock.

Wettlaufer’s case is next due in court on Feb. 15.

With files from the Canadian Press and CTV London