'We hate to be that province': N.B. sets geographically-challenged StatsCan straight
Hikers at the Bay of Fundy explore Hopewell Rocks Provincial Park during low tide in Hopewell Cape, N.B. on June 8, 2014. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 11:29AM EDT
FREDERICTON - New Brunswick had to give Ottawa a geography lesson -- Twitter-style -- after a federal agency mistakenly put the famous Hopewell Rocks in Nova Scotia.
The "flower pot" rocks are one of the province's premier tourist destinations, and the official Tourism New Brunswick Twitter feed objected Wednesday when Statistics Canada's Twitter feed put them in Nova Scotia.
StatsCan tweeted: "How do #oceans say hi? They wave. The Bay of Fundy, NS has the world's highest tide at 16.1m! #MotherOceanDay."
It was accompanied by a photo of the Hopewell Rocks, striking rock formations caused by erosion off Hopewell Cape, N.B.
Tourism New Brunswick offered a wry response: "We hate to be that province, but that there is Hopewell Rocks, New Brunswick. The other side of the Bay of Fundy."
It linked to a tourismnewbrunswick.ca page touting "the world's highest tides" in "New Brunswick's Bay of Fundy."
How do #oceans say hi? They wave. �� The Bay of Fundy, NS has the world’s highest tide at 16.1m! #MotherOceanDay— Statistics Canada (@StatCan_eng) May 11, 2017
@StatCan_eng We hate to be that province, but that there is Hopewell Rocks, New Brunswick. The other side of the Bay of Fundy. https://t.co/SdgAYQwLn2— New Brunswick (@SeeNewBrunswick) May 10, 2017
Won't you come visit our beautiful Bay of Fundy?#ExploreNB #ExploreCanada pic.twitter.com/x8D3Mqi2mH— New Brunswick (@SeeNewBrunswick) May 10, 2017
