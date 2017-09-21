

The Canadian Press





REGINA - More than 50 surgeries had to be postponed or moved because parts of Regina General hospital were damaged due to a burst water pipe.

The Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region says the pipe burst Wednesday night in the gastrointestinal unit of the hospital.

It says damage was done to the unit as well as to areas in the floors beneath.

Dr. David McCutcheon, vice-president of physician and health services, says several departments were working together to clean and repair the affected areas.

He says the G.I. Unit was expected to be operational by Friday morning, although work will continue in one room on the unit due to more extensive damage.

Surgeries and procedures that were postponed will be rescheduled in the next two weeks.