WATCH: Dramatic drone footage of devastation from B.C. wildfires
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, July 17, 2017 10:27AM EDT
Dramatic drone footage captured the devastation left behind in one community after one of the 162 wildfires currently burning in British Columbia tore through dozens of homes.
The eerie video released by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District last week, shows flattened homes, burnt-out cars and plots of land littered with debris in the Boston Flats neighbourhood, near the village of Ashcroft, in B.C.’s Interior.
Only a couple of structures remained standing among the scattered remnants of former homes and dark, charred ground.
The footage was shot on Tuesday, a few days after a wildfire ripped through dozens of homes in the small mobile home development on July 7.
Residents of the community were evacuated ahead of time and there were no reported injuries.
Firefighters are continuing to battle the Ashcroft wildfire that has already burned through an estimated 423 square kilometres, according to officials.
Watch the Thompson-Nicola Regional District drone footage on YouTube.
With files from The Canadian Press
