

CTVNews.ca Staff





The first weekend of fall proved to be one of the hottest of the year in southern Ontario and Quebec as heat warnings spanned the area and continue into the week.

Temperatures across the southern parts of both provinces exceeded 30 C with the humidex levels approaching the 40s over the weekend, breaking numerous heat records in the process.

Environment Canada has again issued heat warnings from Toronto to as far east as Quebec City and as north as Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., as temperatures remain in the upper 30s.

Cooler temperatures are on the horizon, however. Environment Canada forecasts a cold front coming from the west, beginning Tuesday.

While many people have been taking advantage of the summer-like temperatures, the heat and humidity can also pose a safety risk. Environment Canada is urging people to stay cool, drink plenty of water and, for those working outdoors, take regular breaks.

In Montreal, schools are limiting outdoor activity and teaching classes with the lights off. Paramedic services in the city have extra staff available until the weather cools down.

Over the weekend, temperatures in Montreal were at their highest since the late 1960s.

Sunday’s marathon was cancelled due to the heat. The shorter 10-kilometre and half marathon runs went on as planned, but nearly 900 people needed medical attention.

Meanwhile, temperatures in some Toronto apartments reached as high as 37 C over the weekend because landlords had to turn on the heat to comply with city bylaws that require buildings to keep a minimum temperature of 21 C between Sept. 15 and June 1.

“If by chance the reports had been wrong and on the 20th we had a frost, we could’ve been charged,” David Barkin, board president of the Avenel Non-profit Housing Corp., told CTV Toronto.

North of Toronto, residents were also enjoying the weekend heat. In Barrie, boaters took advantage of the unexpected weather and overloaded the marinas.

“It’s just been crazy,” Edward Holley of the Sturgeon Point Marina told CTV Barrie. “Everyone’s trying to get out on the water and enjoy the weather as they can.”

With reports from CTV Toronto, Montreal, Barrie and CP24.