This image was taken near Three Hills, Alta., by Ryan T. on Friday, June 2, 2017. (Twitter / rtt05)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, June 2, 2017 7:35PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 2, 2017 7:52PM EDT
A tornado warning issued in Alberta has ended after a twister touched down near the community of Wimborne.
Environment Canada issued a warning for parts of parts of Kneehill County shortly after 5 p.m., due to “an eyewitness report” of a tornado near Three Hills.
The warning was revised to a severe thunderstorm warning at 5:27 p.m. local time.
“This thunderstorm has produced a tornado,” the agency said in its update, issued at 5:27 p.m. local time.
“The tornado has since lifted and the threat of a future tornado is no longer imminent,” the statement went on.
The agency warned that there continued to be a risk of large hail and wind gusts that can toss loose objects, damage buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.
#abstorm https://t.co/6pY5dTyXwj— Jordan Kanygin (@CTVJKanygin) June 2, 2017
Tornado pictures touchdown by seed cleaning plant west of Three Hills half hour ago #ABStorm #CTVNews #Tornado pic.twitter.com/xm4gY7IQSb— Brenda Faubion (@bfaubion67) June 2, 2017
Eyewitnesses shared pictures of the tornado on Twitter.
Just spotted what I think is a tornado north of Carbon, probably up towards Three Hills. #abstorm @environmentca pic.twitter.com/yPRopvZx2s— Dan Spivak (@danman222) June 2, 2017
#abstorm east of three hills pic.twitter.com/HbjO5ZLa07— Ryan T (@rtt05) June 2, 2017
Picture taken east of Didsbury. #abstorm @AlbertaTornado pic.twitter.com/1r6OV48Wm3— Jeff Miller (@jeffakccmiller) June 2, 2017
So this is happening just north of Three Hills right now.... #abstorm pic.twitter.com/b26Xn0g63q— David Gilfoy (@DavidGilfoy) June 2, 2017
My mom just sent me these photos, the view from her place in #ThreeHills right now! #abstorm @hbthreehills pic.twitter.com/2l3jC4fP02— Bobbi Cullum (@RealTurkeyLady) June 2, 2017
