A tornado warning issued in Alberta has ended after a twister touched down near the community of Wimborne.

Environment Canada issued a warning for parts of parts of Kneehill County shortly after 5 p.m., due to “an eyewitness report” of a tornado near Three Hills.

The warning was revised to a severe thunderstorm warning at 5:27 p.m. local time.

“This thunderstorm has produced a tornado,” the agency said in its update, issued at 5:27 p.m. local time.

“The tornado has since lifted and the threat of a future tornado is no longer imminent,” the statement went on.

The agency warned that there continued to be a risk of large hail and wind gusts that can toss loose objects, damage buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

 

Eyewitnesses shared pictures of the tornado on Twitter.