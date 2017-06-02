

CTVNews.ca Staff





A tornado warning issued in Alberta has ended after a twister touched down near the community of Wimborne.

Environment Canada issued a warning for parts of parts of Kneehill County shortly after 5 p.m., due to “an eyewitness report” of a tornado near Three Hills.

The warning was revised to a severe thunderstorm warning at 5:27 p.m. local time.

“This thunderstorm has produced a tornado,” the agency said in its update, issued at 5:27 p.m. local time.

“The tornado has since lifted and the threat of a future tornado is no longer imminent,” the statement went on.

The agency warned that there continued to be a risk of large hail and wind gusts that can toss loose objects, damage buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Tornado pictures touchdown by seed cleaning plant west of Three Hills half hour ago #ABStorm #CTVNews #Tornado pic.twitter.com/xm4gY7IQSb — Brenda Faubion (@bfaubion67) June 2, 2017

Eyewitnesses shared pictures of the tornado on Twitter.

Just spotted what I think is a tornado north of Carbon, probably up towards Three Hills. #abstorm @environmentca pic.twitter.com/yPRopvZx2s — Dan Spivak (@danman222) June 2, 2017

So this is happening just north of Three Hills right now.... #abstorm pic.twitter.com/b26Xn0g63q — David Gilfoy (@DavidGilfoy) June 2, 2017