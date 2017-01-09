Warm-up in Atlantic Canada forecast after weekend snow
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 11:46AM EST
Atlantic Canadians saw a dumping of more than 35 centimetres of snow this past weekend, but higher temperatures in the forecast mean it might not last beyond Thursday.
Lunenburg, N.S., saw the most snow with 40 centimetres while other parts of the region saw accumulations of approximately 35 centimetres of the white stuff. The heavy winter storm hit the three Atlantic provinces Saturday night and into Sunday morning, leaving enough time to cleanup before the start of the work week.
A drastic change in temperature is expected for later on in the week. Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island are currently seeing temperatures between minus 22 degrees and minus 27 degrees with wind chill.
The mountains of snow lining the streets could turn into giant puddles of water by Thursday, when temperatures are forecast to climb to 9 degrees across the three provinces. Forecasters are calling for balmy temperatures of 8 degrees on Friday, before dropping below freezing again by Saturday.
While snow-clearing crews in Halifax had most of the roads plowed by Sunday, some schools in Nova Scotia, including in the Annapolis Valley, South Shore and Yarmouth areas, were cancelled on Monday.
With a report from CTV’s Todd Battis
Bundle up, -27c with wind chill in parts of Maritimes. But a massive warm up coming this week. How's +9c sound? @CTVNews @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/YzEOzhLVop— Todd Battis (@battisctv) January 9, 2017
