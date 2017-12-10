

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Hamilton are asking for the public’s help with locating a stolen school bus.

The vehicle, which shouldn’t be too hard to spot on a weekend, is a yellow shortbus sporting the number 840, with “Attridge” written on the sides.

The vehicle was allegedly stolen from Attridge Transportation at 465 Rennie St. in Hamilton, Ont., on Friday.

“The stolen school bus has been involved in several incidents throughout the city,” Hamilton Police Service said in a news release.

The shortbus thief was spotted on camera gassing up the vehicle.

He is described as a white male wearing a dark-coloured baseball hat, a hooded bomber-style jacket, dark pants with a stripe down each side and running shoes.

Anyone who sees the bus or the suspect is encouraged to contact Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

“Do not approach,” police say.