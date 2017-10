The Canadian Press





CARMAN, Man. - RCMP in southern Manitoba say two people who stopped on the side of a road to capture a roaming donkey were hurt when a distracted driver rear-ended their vehicle.

Officers say the donkey got through a fence near Carman when a man and a teenager in a pickup truck stopped and returned the animal to its nearby pen.

The rescuers were about to get back into their truck when they spotted a car speeding their way and waved at it to slow down.

The car struck the back of the pickup, and the truck swung out and sent the 17-year-old flying into a ditch.

Police say he suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and the man also received minor injuries.

Mounties say an 18-year-old is facing various charges for allegedly texting while behind the wheel and driving on a suspended licence.