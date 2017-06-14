

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Twitter account that shared images of unsuspecting women alongside lewd and offensive captions has been suspended, and Calgary police are investigating.

Police have launched an investigation after receiving a complaint about a Calgary-based Twitter account with the handle @canadacreep. The account was filled with images of women in public spaces. The images and videos appear to sexualize the women, unbeknownst to them, by focusing on a body part and including offensive or lewd captions.

Police said they are investigating allegations that whoever was behind the account filmed up women’s skirts.

The account boasted 17,000 followers, but was inaccessible Wednesday morning as it appeared to be suspended

Many of the images and video appear to have been recorded on major thoroughfares or in malls and parks in Calgary.

Women who work or frequent these areas say they were stunned to learn of the Twitter account.

“How do you stop this?” Melissa told CTV Calgary. “When you see somebody taking a picture, what do you do in this situation? It’s kinda hard.”

Staff Sgt. Cory Dayley at the Calgary Police Service Cyber/Forensics Unit said they started an investigation after receiving complaints.

“We are looking at all the reports coming in as well as proactively looking for the people that are victims of the crimes we are seeing online,” Dayley told reporters on Monday.

CTV Calgary reported that @canadacreep had been operational for a year. Police said they were alarmed that they had not received any complaints until this week.

With files from CTV Calgary’s Brad MacLeod