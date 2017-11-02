Volunteers behind National Holocaust Monument hope for snow clearing solution
Prime Minister Trudeau (left) speaks with holocaust survivors Georgette Brinberg, Philip Goldig, Eva Kuper and Heritage Minister Melanie Joly after visiting the National Holocaust Monument in Ottawa, on Sept. 27, 2017. (Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 10:10AM EDT
OTTAWA - The team of volunteers who raised half the funds for the new National Holocaust Monument say they're hoping a solution can be found to keep the site open in winter, if not this year, than next.
The subject will be high on the agenda for a meeting today between the monument's development council, the designers and the National Capital Commission.
The NCC says clearing the site of snow and ice could risk damaging it, so they will close it later this fall and it will re-open in the spring.
But that's raised questions about why the monument -- which just opened in September and is specifically constructed for visitors to walk through -- wasn't designed to accommodate Ottawa's notoriously harsh winters.
Rabbi Daniel Friedman of the monument development council says his group was told in 2015 it was up to them to find roughly half a million dollars to cover the cost of a snow melting system or it wouldn't be provided.
He says while it's far from ideal that the monument could close this winter, he says raising the funds just wasn't an option at the time.
