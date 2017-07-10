

CTVNews.ca Staff





A B.C. rose breeder is being credited with creating Vogue’s new symbol to mark the magazine's quasquicentennial.

The U.S. fashion magazine decided to celebrate its 125th birthday by naming a rose after itself.

To mark the occasion, they picked Brad Jalbert’s creation, which was grown at his nursery, Select Roses, in Langley, B.C.

Jalbert told CTV News Channel he first came into contact with Vogue through a friend and rose grower.

His friend told him Vogue was in search of a rose to name, so he shot them an email saying that he had “a few that could use names.”

After a few months of deliberation, the magazine finally chose Jalbert’s “winning beauty.”

He created The Vogue Rose by crossing his apricot Loretta Lynn Van Lear Rose and a yellow Julia Child Rose.

The Vogue Rose was the result of about 3,000 different seedlings, says Jalbert, which was then narrowed down to just two or three plants.

"Major Hollywood stars need less cultivation," Anna Wintour, Vogue's editor-in-chief, wrote in a recent letter from the editor.

The entire creation process took eight years, Jalbert told CTV News Channel.

“That initial cross would have been one we did in 2009. The seedling would have germinated or been born in 2010,” he said. “The years after that is all a matter of testing.”

Jalbert, along with other rose growers, needs to test flowers for diseases, how they respond in different climates and many other factors before they can be sold to the masses.

“It takes quite a number of years before you come up with a rose worthy of the market,” he said.

And even though he’s the man behind the star hybrid, he didn’t get an invite to the magazine’s big 125th bash in New York this past February.

Jalbert said he doesn’t mind.

“I don’t like crowds anyway. I was okay to stay back here smelling my roses,” he said.